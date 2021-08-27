Left Menu

Basketball-Melbourne United's Dellavedova keeping NBA door open

"This season I'm locked in with United and I'm excited for the year there, but my goal is to get back to the NBA. "A shorter season, long preparation of preseason with the season being pushed back is going to allow me to put a good chunk of work together and be in really good shape and condition." Dellavedova said he had some interest from other teams this season but wanted to play in the NBL at this point in his career. "There were some talks with NBA teams but nothing concrete," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 12:02 IST
Melbourne United guard Matthew Dellavedova insists his NBA career is not over yet, saying he plans to use the upcoming National Basketball League (NBL) campaign to regain fitness and potentially return to the United States. The 30-year-old returned home to Australia after signing a three-year deal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/former-cavs-bucks-guard-dellavedova-joins-melbourne-united-2021-07-09 with the NBL champions last month. He previously spent eight seasons in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dellavedova, who won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016, has battled multiple injury concerns in recent years, including last season when he only played 13 times due to complications from concussion and appendicitis. "It's definitely not an end date for me in the NBA," Dellavedova said. "This season I'm locked in with United and I'm excited for the year there, but my goal is to get back to the NBA.

"A shorter season, long preparation of preseason with the season being pushed back is going to allow me to put a good chunk of work together and be in really good shape and condition," Dellavedova said he had some interest from other teams this season but wanted to play in the NBL at this point in his career.

"There were some talks with NBA teams but nothing concrete," he added. "Overseas there were some pretty significant offers, but I've always wanted to come back and play here."

