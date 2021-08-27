Fraser-Pryce outpaces Olympic champion Thompson-Herah to record history's third fastest time

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce eclipsed her compatriot and Olympic Champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah by clocking a stunning 10.60s (1.7m/s) in the 100m women's race at the Athletissima Wanda Diamond League meeting in the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise. Fraser-Pryce got off to her customary bullet start, then ran like the wind to outpace Thompson-Herah as the Olympic champion finished runner-up with 10.64s.

Happily, the wind gauge was within the legal limit, allowing Fraser-Pryce to improve the lifetime best she set on home ground in Kingston in June by 0.03 and add some gloss to the third spot she holds on the world all-time list - behind the 10.49 Florence Griffith-Joyner recorded at the 1988 US Olympic trials in Indianapolis and the scorching 10.54 that Thompson-Herah ran at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene last Saturday. It was a stunning turnaround, with the spotlight on Thompson-Herah and the prospect of her threatening Griffith-Joyner's 33-year-old global mark on the back of her Eugene performance and her 10.61 Olympic record win in Tokyo.

Having finished a distant second in both races, Fraser-Pryce - the four-time world and two-time Olympic 100m champion - now finds herself firmly in the frame as the Jamaican rivals look to update the record books. "Believe it or not, I still have not run my best race," the veteran sprint queen maintained afterwards, as per worldathletics.com. "I know there is more to give because I still need to work further on improving my technique. There will be more from me this season, and certainly, my goal is to break into the 10.5 range."

It was Fraser-Pryce's 21st sub-10.8 clocking and her first win against her Jamaican teammate since the Jamaican Olympic trials in late June, when she emerged victorious from both the 100m and 200m. (ANI)

