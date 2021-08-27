Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Vivek Chikara ranks 10th while Harvinder takes 21st spot in recurve archery

27-08-2021
Tokyo Paralympics: Vivek Chikara ranks 10th while Harvinder takes 21st spot in recurve archery
Representative Image (Photo: World Archery). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], August 27 (ANI): India's ace recurve archer Vivek Chikara finished 10th in the men's individual archery ranking round, while Harvinder Singh finished at the 21st position here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Friday. Vivek Chikara gathered 609 points out of a possible 720, hitting 20 10s and 2 X's in his 72 arrows. While Harvinder Singh ended with 600 points on the field.

Harvinder Singh didn't have the best of starts as he started the event with a 48, 52 and 57, meanwhile, Vivek shot a 41, 53 and 52 in the first three rounds. At the end of the first 36 arrows, Harvinder moved up to 13th despite missing an arrow in the fourth set, which in the end proved very costly to him. Vivek was one shy at 14th after the first half.

Vivek Chikara then gained further momentum in the second half to move ahead of Harvinder on the 11th spot, after four sets. Singh meanwhile moved out of top-20 after the first five sets. Vivek moved into the 10th spot after shooting his last 12 arrows. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

