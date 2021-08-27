Rugby-Expectant dads Paisami, Salakaia-Loto ruled out of Wallabies' Perth test

Australia centre Hunter Paisami and lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will miss the rescheduled Rugby Championship test against New Zealand in Perth to return home for the births of their first children.

The pair's departure follows New Zealand's decision to not fly to the Western Australia capital last week, which forced the game's postponement to Sept 5 and drew an irate reaction from Wallabies coach Dave Rennie. Rennie said both men would have been available had the match been played this Saturday as originally scheduled.

"Their partners are due on the first (of September) and beyond so they both came here originally and have since left," Rennie told reporters on Friday. Paisami has started for Australia in all five tests this season, while Salakaia-Loto started in four and came off the bench in the 57-22 loss to the All Blacks at Eden Park in the Championship's first round.

Rennie may call on Samu Kerevi as a replacement for Paisami after the centre's return to the squad following the Olympic rugby sevens tournament. Lock Izack Rodda could also be in the frame for what would be his first test under Rennie. New Zealand Rugby cited a lack of certainty over the Rugby Championship schedule amid COVID-19 travel curbs for cancelling the All Blacks' trip last week.

The move angered Rugby Australia, with the Wallabies unable to return east to their homes due to travel restrictions and forced to spend another week in Perth away from their families. Rennie said his team would not use the episode as motivation for the next match. "There's plenty of motivating factors and the biggest one is the scoreline last time we played," he said.

Rennie said injured flyhalf James O'Connor would rejoin the squad for the rest of the Rugby Championship in Queensland but would probably not be fit for the Sept. 12 clash against world champions South Africa on the Gold Coast. (editing by John Stonestreet)

