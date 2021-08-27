Left Menu

USA to face Nepal on Sept 13 as men's World Cup League 2 resumes

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the resumption of the men's World Cup League 2 for the first time since February 2020, with two series scheduled for next month.

27-08-2021
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the resumption of the men's World Cup League 2 for the first time since February 2020, with two series scheduled for next month. Oman will play host to both series, the first involving Nepal and the USA for six ODIs taking place between September 13 and 20. The second will see Oman welcome PNG and Scotland between September 25 and October 2.

"Each team will contest four matches each during each series with a maximum of eight points available as qualification to the ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023 restarts for League 2," ICC said in a statement. Currently, Oman sit on top of the standings with 16 points after 10 matches, followed by the United States in second place with 12 points from 12 matches after cricket in the competition was stopped due to COVID-19.

After the 21 tri-series have been completed the top three teams will confirm their place in the ICC men's World Cup Qualifier 2023. The bottom four teams will drop into the men's World Cup qualifier play-off 2023 -- which is a repechage event to the global qualifier -- and will be joined by the winner of challenge league A and B.

The top two teams from the play-off will keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023, by qualifying for the World Cup qualifier 2023. (ANI)

