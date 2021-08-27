Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Hamilton says he and Mercedes in better shape for title run; Soccer-Man City's Mendy charged with four counts of rape, suspended by club and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Hamilton says he and Mercedes in better shape for title run

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said both he and his Mercedes team would be in better shape for the second half of the season but the battle with Red Bull and Max Verstappen would be closer and tougher than ever. The Briton has an eight-point lead over his Dutch rival ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, a race that starts the second phase and will have plenty of vocal Verstappen fans in attendance.

Soccer-Man City's Mendy charged with four counts of rape, suspended by club

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was charged by the Cheshire Constabulary with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Thursday, with the Premier League club suspending the Frenchman pending an investigation. The police added Mendy, 27, has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

FIFA negotiating evacuation of soccer players, others from Afghanistan

Soccer's world governing body FIFA said it is negotiating the "extremely challenging" evacuation of soccer players and other athletes from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover of power. Islamic State suicide bombers killed scores https://www.reuters.com/article/us-afghanistan-conflict/u-s-braces-for-more-isis-attacks-after-carnage-at-kabul-airport-idUSKBN2FS052 of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops on Thursday, striking the Kabul airport where thousands of people have been trying to flee in the chaos after the takeover.

Tennis - Djokovic opens against qualifier, Tsitsipas to face Murray

Novak Djokovic will launch his bid to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open against a qualifier, but his path gets much tougher with potential clashes against Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev. French Open runner-up and third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on former champion Andy Murray in the pick of the first-round matches. Murray is now ranked 114th in the world as he has struggled to regain full fitness after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in 2019.

Athletics - Fraser-Pryce beats Olympic champion Thompson-Herah on night of upsets

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led a list of upsets at a blustery Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Thursday as she beat Olympic sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women's 100 metres. Thompson-Herah was among an imposing list of Tokyo gold medallists who failed to reprise their form from the Olympics and were beaten in front a full house at La Pointaise Stadium.

Tennis-Barty missing Australia but keen to retain top rank, coach says

Ash Barty's brilliant year on the tennis tour has not shielded her from bouts of homesickness but the Australian is determined to keep working and stay world number one through the U.S. Open and beyond, coach Craig Tyzzer said. The 25-year-old stayed home in Queensland in 2020 as COVID-19 spread around the world but she returned to the tour this year to claim Wimbledon and four other titles.

Chilean paralympian gets her own Barbie as doll-maker diversifies

A wheelchair-bound Chilean Paralympian who set a 2019 world record for shot-putting has become the latest subject of a Barbie created by American toy firm Mattel, as part of the company's aim to diversify the product line of its famous doll. Francisca Mardones, 43, was the standard-bearer of the Chilean team participating in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. She has represented her country in wheelchair tennis and, latterly, shot putting, discus throwing, and javelin.

Soccer-Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League group stage

Lionel Messi's new club Paris St Germain will play Manchester City, managed by the Argentine's former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, after being drawn together in Champion's League Group A on Thursday. Messi joined Qatari-owned PSG, who will also face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Belgium's Brugge, from Barcelona this month after the Spanish side were unable to afford a new contract for the forward.

NFL-League wants COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as players' vaccination rate hits 93%

The National Football League said on Thursday it has made clear it wanted to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for players, as it reported a nearly 93% inoculation rate, despite assertions from the players' union the league had not proposed such a step.

NFLPA President JC Tretter, who plays for the Cleveland Browns, told ESPN this week that the NFL did not enforce or even discuss making vaccines a requirement to play this season, despite mandating inoculations for staff and coaches.

Basketball-Melbourne United's Dellavedova keeping NBA door open

Melbourne United guard Matthew Dellavedova insists his NBA career is not over yet, saying he plans to use the upcoming National Basketball League (NBL) campaign to regain fitness and potentially return to the United States. The 30-year-old returned home to Australia after signing a three-year deal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/former-cavs-bucks-guard-dellavedova-joins-melbourne-united-2021-07-09 with the NBL champions last month. He previously spent eight seasons in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

