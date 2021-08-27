Left Menu

Rugby-South African winger Kolbe joins Toulon from rivals Toulouse

The 27-year-old Kolbe, who is currently playing in the Rugby Championship with the Springboks, had two years left on his contract with Toulouse, who he joined in 2017, winning two French titles (2019, 2021) and the Champions Cup this year. "This is a new chapter in my career that I am approaching with great passion and commitment," Kolbe, who is also a 2019 World Cup winner, was quoted as saying in a club statement.

South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe is joining Toulon from fellow French giants Toulouse, the Top 14 club said on Friday. The 27-year-old Kolbe, who is currently playing in the Rugby Championship with the Springboks, had two years left on his contract with Toulouse, who he joined in 2017, winning two French titles (2019, 2021) and the Champions Cup this year.

"This is a new chapter in my career that I am approaching with great passion and commitment," Kolbe, who is also a 2019 World Cup winner, was quoted as saying in a club statement. "I look forward to contributing to helping my new team mates win trophies, building on the incredible history and tradition of this iconic club."

