INDIBET Sponsors St. Lucia Kings in Caribbean Premier League 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to make a grand comeback on August 26, 2021. INDIBET is proud to be sponsoring one of the CPL’s leading teams, Saint Lucia Kings - formerly known as the St. Lucia Zouks. The franchise unveiled a new brand identity along with a new team logo on August 2, 2021. Through the rebranding, the owners of the franchise who also own Punjab Kings in the IPL, aim to forge a cohesive brand identity within the sport. INDIBET is an online sports gaming brand known for its user-friendly website and exciting offering - making it a top pick in the market. Following a successful first year of partnership, INDIBET continues its sponsorship with the inimitable Saint Lucia Kings for the second consecutive season. Throughout the CPL 2021 campaign, players, coaches and team volunteers of the Saint Lucia Kings will sport the INDIBET logo on their jerseys.

The Saint Lucia Kings are ready to showcase their cricket excellence on the pitch this August 27, 2021. Cricket sports fans from around the world will see the team kitted in their fantastic blue jerseys - exclusively worn for their first home match. The Saint Lucia Kings are one of three CPL teams to be owned by a group that also operates a franchise in the IPL. They were owned by KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited last year, and finished runners-up in the 2020 season.

CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited said, ''We are delighted that INDIBET has continued their association as Saint Lucia Kings title partner for this season of the Caribbean Premier League. We are heading into another great season with a great deal of excitement and optimism and we are absolutely privileged to have such a wonderful partner who believes in and supports the Saint Lucia Kings.'' The CPL tournament is making an exciting comeback this 2021. The T20 league consists of 33 matches played between the renowned global teams, and will conclude on September 15, 2021. INDIBET will be backing Saint Lucia Kings in their quest to become the champions of this highly-anticipated tournament.

Commenting on the long-lasting partnership, an INDIBET spokesperson said, “We are delighted to be partnering with the Saint Lucia Kings team for the second consecutive season. Last year saw many difficult situations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our partnership proved to be very positive and we look forward to working together again. The team surrounding the talented players are highly professional and wonderful to work and collaborate with. The entire INDIBET team is excited to support the Saint Lucia Kings in this CPL 2021 tournament and we wish them the very best on and off the pitch.” About INDIBET INDIBET is an innovative sports gaming brand. The online platform offers a friendly user experience with the best products that not only look great, but most importantly, are easy to use. The brand prides itself on providing excellent customer support and value. INDIBET is part of a wider group run by executives who have managed a range of products in sports and gaming over the last 15 years. About The Hero Caribbean Premier League First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life - dramatic Cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of 312 million during the 2019 season to make it one of the fastest-growing leagues in world cricket. Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs. The 2021 tournament will take place in St. Kitts and Nevis between 26th August and 15th September, 2021. About Saint Lucia Kings One of the 6 franchises of the Caribbean Premier League, Saint Lucia Kings (previously St. Lucia Zouks) is owned by a consortium of prominent industry figures Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Preity G Zinta and Karan Paul. Based in St. Lucia, St. Lucia Kings thrives on their fighting spirit, coupled with the wholeheartedness and positive outlook that represents St. Lucia and drawn attention with their never-say-die attitude, entertaining cricket and dedication to sportsmanship. The brand's infectious personality has built a strong affinity with fans as a team that strives to provide a global platform for local and upcoming talent. This year, the team will be coached by Andy Flower and captained by Faf Du Plessis who is leading the squad for the first time. The legendary Daren Sammy moves into a new role as mentor and assistant coach. Image: Faf Du Plessis, Captain Saint Lucia Kings PWR PWR

