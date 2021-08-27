Left Menu

Sir Don Bradman's batting genius is synonymous with excellence in sports, says Tendulkar

Donald Bradman (Photo: Twitter/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Sachin Tendulkar and many others in the cricketing fraternity remembered legend Donald Bradman on his birth anniversary on Friday. Counted as the greatest Test batsman of all time, no other player from any other generation has been able to match up to his records and achievements in red-ball cricket till date. His legacy lives on more than five decades after he retired from Test cricket.

"The folklore of Sir Don Bradman's batting genius is synonymous with excellence in sports. You will continue to inspire sports women and men forever. Thinking of you, Sir Don on your birth anniversary," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted while sharing a photo with Bradman. Bradman scored 6,996 runs in 52 Test matches between 1928-48 at an average of 99.94. No batsman has come close to matching his average over a prolonged career. He was out without scoring in his final innings at The Oval against England when he needed only four runs to lift his career average to 100 runs per innings.

"29 centuries in 52 Test matches, at an average of 99.94. Sir Donald Bradman, forever unrivalled, born on this day in 1908," ICC tweeted. Overall, Bradman represented Australia in 52 Tests and walked to out bat on 80 occasions. He finished his career with 29 centuries and 13 fifties under his name. He also gathered 28,067 runs in First-Class cricket. (ANI)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

