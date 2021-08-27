Left Menu

Federation demands to know wrestlers' tie-ups with sports NGOs, says WFI chief

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on Friday said that he just demands to know the wrestlers' tie-ups with sports NGOs as he wishes to know how much support all the wrestlers are getting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:37 IST
Federation demands to know wrestlers' tie-ups with sports NGOs, says WFI chief
WFI logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Vipul Kashyap Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on Friday said that he just demands to know the wrestlers' tie-ups with sports NGOs as he wishes to know how much support all the wrestlers are getting.

"I will not allow any wrestler to take part in the trials, if he or she will not submit their contract paper to us, we will match the contract with our main sponsor and if all of them are okay, then they are welcome," Brijbhushan told ANI on the sidelines of an event organised by WFI and Tata Motors. "Why will the players not submit their papers? What I am asking is not wrong, it has been in my knowledge how much and how they support you, I don't mind they support u well or not but it should be in my concern always I demand this only," he added.

The WFI has asked all its wrestlers who wish to take part in the selection trials to submit a written undertaking, disclosing whether they have been signed on by any sports NGO or not. Earlier, in an interview, the WFI chief had said that sports NGOs have ruined their athletes. He also lashed out at the NGOs for not doing enough at the grassroots level and just focusing on the big talents. The wrestling trials are slated to be held on August 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021