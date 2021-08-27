Left Menu

Cricket-England all out for 432 in Headingley test v India

England were all out for 432 in reply to India's first innings total of 78 to claim a 354-run lead on day three of the third test at Headingley on Friday. India lead the five-test series 1-0.

England were all out for 432 in reply to India's first innings total of 78 to claim a 354-run lead on day three of the third test at Headingley on Friday. Skipper Joe Root top-scored for England with a stellar 121, while Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan helped themselves to fluent half-centuries.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 4-95. India lead the five-test series 1-0.

