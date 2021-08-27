Cricket-England all out for 432 in Headingley test v India
England were all out for 432 in reply to India's first innings total of 78 to claim a 354-run lead on day three of the third test at Headingley on Friday. India lead the five-test series 1-0.
Reuters | Leeds | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England were all out for 432 in reply to India's first innings total of 78 to claim a 354-run lead on day three of the third test at Headingley on Friday. Skipper Joe Root top-scored for England with a stellar 121, while Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan helped themselves to fluent half-centuries.
Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 4-95. India lead the five-test series 1-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Headingley
- Skipper Joe
- Haseeb Hameed
- England
- Rory Burns
- Mohammed Shami
- Dawid Malan
- Indian
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-England win toss and opt to bowl in second test at Lord's
England opt to field at Lord's, Ishant replaces injured Shardul
Scoreboard at Stumps: India vs England, Day 1, second Test
A number of people killed in mass shooting in Plymouth, England
Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1, second Test