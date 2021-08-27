Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 3, Third Test

Scoreboard on day three of the third Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: 78 England 1st Innings: (Overnight 423/8) Rory Burns b Shami 61 Haseeb Hameed b Ravindra Jadeja 68 Dawid Malan c Pant b Siraj 70 Joe Root b Bumrah 121 Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 29 Jos Buttler c Ishant b Shami 7 Moeen Ali c (sub) Axar b Ravindra Jadeja 8 Sam Curran c (sub) Mayank Agarwal b Siraj 15 Craig Overton lbw b Shami 32 Ollie Robinson b Bumrah 0 James Anderson not out 0 Extras: (B-8, LB-4, NB-8, W-1) 21 Total: (all out in 132.2 overs) 432 Fall of wickets: 1-135, 2-159 , 3-298 , 4-350 , 5-360 , 6-383 , 7-383 , 8-418, 9-431, 10-432.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 22-0-92-0, Jasprit Bumrah 27.2-10-59-2, Mohammed Shami 28-8-95-4, Mohammed Siraj 23-3-86-2, Ravindra Jadeja 32-8-88-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)