Left Menu

Soccer-Japan coach Takakura stands down after Olympic disappointment

Asako Takakura has quit as head coach of Japan's women's football team, bringing an end to more than five years in charge of the side she led to the 2018 Women's Asian Cup title.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:26 IST
Soccer-Japan coach Takakura stands down after Olympic disappointment

Asako Takakura has quit as head coach of Japan's women's football team, bringing an end to more than five years in charge of the side she led to the 2018 Women's Asian Cup title. The 53-year-old leaves after her team fell short of expectations at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, where Japan were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Sweden.

Takakura, a six-time Asian Women's Coach of the Year, became the first female coach to lead the country's senior side when she was appointed in 2016 after previously steering Japan to the Under-17 Women's World Cup title in 2014. She was in charge at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, where her team were knocked out in the last 16 by eventual finalists the Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021