Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test: Shami scalps four as hosts take 354-run lead in first innings

Mohammed Shami scalped four wickets as England was bowled out for 432 in the opening session of Day 3 of the ongoing third Test here at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday. A 354-run lead has put the hosts in the driver's seat as skipper Joe Root top-scored with a knock of 121.

ANI | Headingley | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:26 IST
Shami celebrates after taking a wicket (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Mohammed Shami scalped four wickets as England was bowled out for 432 in the opening session of Day 3 of the ongoing third Test here at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday. A 354-run lead has put the hosts in the driver's seat as skipper Joe Root top-scored with a knock of 121. Resuming Day 3 on 423/8, England overnight batters Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson added eight more runs to the total before Overton (32) was caught plum in front by Mohammed Shami and as a result, England was reduced to 431/9. Jasprit Bumrah bowled Robinson (0) in the very next over, and as a result, England was bowled out for 432 in the first innings.

England captain Joe Root completed his 23rd Test ton as the hosts gained full command against India on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test on Thursday. At stumps, England's score read 423/8 -- a lead of 345 runs. In the first innings, India was bundled out for 78 as James Anderson and Craig Overton returned with three wickets each. Brief Scores: India 78; England 432 (Joe Root 121, Dawid Malan 70, Mohammed Shami 4-95). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

