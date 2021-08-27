Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavina defeats defending champ Rankovic, storms into semis

India's para table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel stormed into the semi-final by defeating World Number 2 Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the women's singles -- Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 5 on Friday.

Bhavina Patel (Photo: PCI). Image Credit: ANI
India's para table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel stormed into the semi-final by defeating World Number 2 Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the women's singles -- Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 5 on Friday. Bhavina Patel overwhelmed the defending champion Borislava Peric-Rankovic in straight sets by 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in just 18 minutes.

The Indian got off to a good start as she took the first game 11-5 in just 5 mins. She continued her surge in the second set and clinched it by 11-6. Riding on that brilliant momentum, Bhavina again faced no resistance from the Serbian and sealed the match by an 11-7 victory in the third set.

Earlier on Friday, Bhavina qualified for the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Paralympics after a scintillating 3-0 win over Joyce de Oliviera of Brazil. Bhavina defeated Joyce in three straight sets 3-0 (12-10, 13-11, 11-6) to clinch the game and move into the next round. (ANI)

