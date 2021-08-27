Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavina defeats defending champ Rankovic, storms into semis
India's para table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel stormed into the semi-final by defeating World Number 2 Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the women's singles -- Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 5 on Friday.
- Country:
- Japan
India's para table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel stormed into the semi-final by defeating World Number 2 Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the women's singles -- Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 5 on Friday. Bhavina Patel overwhelmed the defending champion Borislava Peric-Rankovic in straight sets by 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in just 18 minutes.
The Indian got off to a good start as she took the first game 11-5 in just 5 mins. She continued her surge in the second set and clinched it by 11-6. Riding on that brilliant momentum, Bhavina again faced no resistance from the Serbian and sealed the match by an 11-7 victory in the third set.
Earlier on Friday, Bhavina qualified for the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Paralympics after a scintillating 3-0 win over Joyce de Oliviera of Brazil. Bhavina defeated Joyce in three straight sets 3-0 (12-10, 13-11, 11-6) to clinch the game and move into the next round. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Brazil Senate approves bill that could allow coronavirus vaccine patents to be broken
Brazil's Supreme Court judge opens probe into Bolsonaro over investigation leak
Brazil reports 39,982 new coronavirus cases, 1,148 deaths
EXCLUSIVE-Cocoa giant in Brazil slave labour probe says it can't trace supplies
Former Brazil congresswoman goes to jail on charges of killing husband