Soccer-Everton not considering selling Richarlison, says Benitez

Sky Sports reported earlier that PSG would try to sign 24-year-old Richarlison as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, 22, should the France forward join Real Madrid after the LaLiga club offered https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-france-psg/soccer-real-madrid-increase-bid-for-psgs-mbappe-to-180-million-euros-lequipe-idUKKBN2FR1KS 180 million euros ($211.61 million). "We are not considering selling him (Richarlison)," Benitez told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:07 IST
Everton will not sell striker Richarlison, manager Rafa Benitez said on Friday, amid speculation that Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain are keen to sign the Brazil international.

"We are not considering selling him (Richarlison)," Benitez told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion. "He is our player and we are really pleased with him. We are really happy and hopefully he can score a lot of goals for us this season."

Italy forward Moise Kean has also been linked with a move away from Everton, with The Athletic reporting that Juventus are working on a deal to re-sign the 21-year-old two years after he left them to join Everton. Benitez played down the transfer talk and said he is fully focused on his squad as they prepare to face Brighton, who have started their league campaign with two wins in as many matches.

"We have some players that people know are very good," Benitez said. "This speculation is something you (media) have to do because you have to give information to the fans, but for us coaches, we have to concentrate on what we have. "At the moment we have our players here and an important game against Brighton. We will try to do our best to make sure we are ready for that, that's it."

Midfielder Fabian Delph will miss Saturday's game due to a shoulder injury, Benitez added. Everton are seventh in the table with four points after two games, three places below Brighton who have six points.

($1 = 0.8506 euros)

