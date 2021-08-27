Powerlifter Sakina Khatun finishes fifth, Jaideep fails all three attempts

Indian powerlifter Sakina Khatun finished a creditable fifth in the women's 50kg category while her compatriot Jaideep failed to log a single legal lift in the men's 65kg event of the Paralympics here on Friday.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Khatun had the best effort of 93kg.

China's Dandan Hu took home the gold with a best effort of 120kg, while Rehab Ahmed of Egypt, who also lifted 120kg, and Great Britain's Olivia Broome (107kg) took the silver and bronze respectively.

The 32-year-old Khatun lifted 90kg in her first attempt. She went for 93kg in her second attempt but failed. She managed to lift 93kg in her third try.

Khatun became the only Indian woman Paralympian to ever win a Commonwealth Games medal when she claimed bronze in 2014 in Glasgow. She is also a 2018 Para Asian Games silver medallist.

The other Indian powerlifter in action, Jaideep had a bad day in the office, failing all his three attempts in the men's 65kg category.

The 31-year-old unsuccessfully tried to lift 160kg in his first two attempts. He added seven more kilograms to the barbell to make it 167kg in his third and final attempt but was unable to lift it.

China's Liu Lei (198kg )and Iran's Jafari Arangeh Amir (195kg) won the gold and silver medals while Bettir Hocine (192kg) of Algeria took home the bronze.

Powerlifting is open to athletes with an eligible physical impairment in their legs or hips, which would prohibit them from competing in able-bodied (standing) weightlifting.

There is only one sport class in powerlifting, but the athletes compete in different weight categories.

