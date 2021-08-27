Left Menu

Soccer-Casemiro signs new four-year deal at Real Madrid

The Brazilian has been a mainstay at Real, making 191 league appearances since joining in 2012. Casemiro joins defenders Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal, midfielder Luka Modric, forward Karim Benzema and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in signing new deals at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent months.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:44 IST
Soccer-Casemiro signs new four-year deal at Real Madrid
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid's Brazil midfielder Casemiro has signed a new four-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Friday. The Brazilian has been a mainstay at Real, making 191 league appearances since joining in 2012.

Casemiro joins defenders Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal, midfielder Luka Modric, forward Karim Benzema, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in signing new deals at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent months. Real, who are usually active in the market, have only brought in David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in the current transfer window.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side has been heavily linked in recent days across French and Spanish media to a 180 million euro ($211.66 million) move for Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021