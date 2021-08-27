Soccer-Casemiro signs new four-year deal at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Brazil midfielder Casemiro has signed a new four-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Friday. The Brazilian has been a mainstay at Real, making 191 league appearances since joining in 2012.

Casemiro joins defenders Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal, midfielder Luka Modric, forward Karim Benzema, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in signing new deals at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent months. Real, who are usually active in the market, have only brought in David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in the current transfer window.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side has been heavily linked in recent days across French and Spanish media to a 180 million euro ($211.66 million) move for Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)