Motor racing-Red Bull F1 team retain Perez for 2022
Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:47 IST
Red Bull have re-signed Mexican Sergio Perez for 2022, the Formula One team said in a statement on Friday.
Perez joined Red Bull as Max Verstappen's teammate for 2021 and won in Azerbaijan in June.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Sergio Perez
- Max Verstappen's
- Azerbaijan
- Red Bull
