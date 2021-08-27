Left Menu

Cricket-India lose Rahul as England continue victory march

The hosts lost their last two wickets quickly to be all out for 432 in their robust reply to India's meagre first innings total of 78. Left with a mountain to climb, India, who are 1-0 up in the five-test series, lost opener KL Rahul on the stroke of lunch to stand at 34-1 on day three of the contest. Robinson tested him with a sharp, rising delivery which Rohit guided over the slip cordon for six.

Reuters | Leeds | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:51 IST
Cricket-India lose Rahul as England continue victory march
India lost Rahul (right) at the stroke of lunch (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
England grabbed a massive first-innings lead of 354 runs and then reduced India to 34-1 to stay on course for a series-levelling victory in the third Test at Headingley on Friday. The hosts lost their last two wickets quickly to be all out for 432 in their robust reply to India's meagre first innings total of 78.

Left with a mountain to climb, India, who are 1-0 up in the five-test series, lost opener, KL Rahul, on the stroke of lunch to stand at 34-1 on day three of the contest. Rohit Sharma was batting on 25 at the break.

Rahul, then on six, was adjudged lbw to Ollie Robinson but the batsman hesitantly reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays confirmed the ball would have missed the stump. But Craig Overton soon dismissed the opener for eight when the bowler induced an edge and Jonny Bairstow, at second slip, dived to his left to pluck a stunning one-handed catch.

Rohit looked more comfortable against the English seamers at the other end. Robinson tested him with a sharp, rising delivery which Rohit guided over the slip cordon for six.

