Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Tek Chand finishes 8th in men's seated shot put final

India's ace shot putter Tek Chand finished 8th in the men's seated shot put final (F55) in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here at the National Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:01 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Tek Chand finishes 8th in men's seated shot put final
Tek Chand (Photo: Screengrab via Paralymppic Games' YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India's ace shot putter Tek Chand finished 8th in the men's seated shot put final (F55) in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here at the National Stadium on Friday. Tek Chand managed the best of 9.04m on the night which was simply just not up to the mark to land the Indian in the medal position.

Wallace Santos of Brazil shattered the World Record of F55 class with a throw of 12.63m to capture the gold. Bulgaria's Ruzhdi secured silver with a throw of 12.23m. Poland's Lech Stoltman did a season-best of 12.15 (twice) to capture the bronze. Russian Paralympic Committee's Sergei Sokulskii also shattered the previous world record of the F54 class with a 12.06m throw.

India's Tek Chand just managed two valid attempts out of his 6 as he was not able to cross his personal best of 9.57m in the event. He finished with a season-best of 9.04m. Notably, India's flagbearer at the opening ceremony, Tek Chand was originally listed for men's F54 javelin but was then reclassified to F55 shot put. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021