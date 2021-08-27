Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 3, Third Test

Scoreboard at lunch on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: 78 England 1st Innings: (Overnight 423/8) Rory Burns b Shami 61 Haseeb Hameed b Ravindra Jadeja 68 Dawid Malan c Pant b Siraj 70 Joe Root b Bumrah 121 Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 29 Jos Buttler c Ishant b Shami 7 Moeen Ali c (sub) Axar b Ravindra Jadeja 8 Sam Curran c (sub) Mayank Agarwal b Siraj 15 Craig Overton lbw b Shami 32 Ollie Robinson b Bumrah 0 James Anderson not out 0 Extras: (B-8, LB-4, NB-8, W-1) 21 Total: (all out in 132.2 overs) 432 Fall of wickets: 1-135, 2-159 , 3-298 , 4-350 , 5-360 , 6-383 , 7-383 , 8-418, 9-431, 10-432.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 22-0-92-0, Jasprit Bumrah 27.2-10-59-2, Mohammed Shami 28-8-95-4, Mohammed Siraj 23-3-86-2, Ravindra Jadeja 32-8-88-2. India 2nd Innings: Rohit Rohit Sharma batting 25 K L Rahul c Bairstow b Craig Overton 8 Extras: 1 (NB-1) 1 Total: 34/1 in 19 overs Fall of wickets: 34-1 Bowling: James Anderson 5-2-8-0, Ollie Robinson 8-1-17-0, Craig Overton 5-2-5-1, Sam Curran 1-0-4-0.

