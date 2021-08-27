Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo knows we're here says Man United boss Solskjaer

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said earlier in the day that Ronaldo had told the Italian club he had no intention of staying on this season, amid media speculation that United's rivals Manchester City were planning to sign him. Ronaldo spent six seasons with United from 2003-2009, winning eight major trophies and the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2008 before sealing a then world record 80 million pounds ($109.78 million) move to Real Madrid.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:12 IST
Manchester United could be a possible destination for Cristiano Ronaldo after it was confirmed on Friday that the Portugal forward plans to leave Juventus, the Premier League club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said earlier in the day that Ronaldo had told the Italian club he had no intention of staying on this season, amid media speculation that United's rivals Manchester City were planning to sign him.

Ronaldo spent six seasons with United from 2003-2009, winning eight major trophies and the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2008 before sealing a then world record 80 million pounds ($109.78 million) move to Real Madrid. Solskjaer told a news conference ahead of United's Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday that his club were in touch with Ronaldo, whose Portugal team mate Bruno Fernandes plays for United.

"We've always had a good communication," Solskjaer said. "Bruno's been talking to (Ronaldo) as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus he knows we're here. "I don't want to speculate too much. He is such a legend of this club, the greatest player of all time if you ask me. I was fortunate enough to play with him, to coach him. He's such a tremendous human being as well.

"Let's see. Everyone who has played with him has a soft spot for him." Ronaldo, 36, joined Juventus from Real in 2018 for 100 million euros ($117.53 million) and has scored 101 goals and won two league titles and the Coppa Italia during his time in Turin.

He is also Real's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won four Champions League trophies and two LaLiga titles with the Spanish club. United have brought in winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and centre back Raphael Varane from Real, among a host of others, and Solskjaer said they could make more signings, though he is happy with the players at his disposal.

"Any manager is always looking for a little bit more," he said. "I'm happy with the numbers we have, quality we have, it is really good." ($1 = 0.7288 pounds)

($1 = 0.8508 euros)

