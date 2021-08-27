Sergio Perez to stay with Red Bull Racing till 2022

Red Bull will field an unchanged line-up for 2022, after announcing on Thursday that they have decided to retain Sergio Perez. Perez has made a strong start to his first season with a top team, first scoring a front row slot in his second Grand Prix, then taking four top-five finishes in his first five races, and clinching his first win for the team in his sixth in Baku.

His points haul of 104, just four short of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, has been key in helping Red Bull take the fight to Mercedes in the constructors' championship, with the team just 12 points adrift of the reigning world champions ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. In an official release, Perez added: "I'm really happy to be continuing with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula 1 and it's a great opportunity for me. Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull."

"It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family. We've been working hard to deliver results so it's great to see the team have faith in me for the future," he added. 2022 will be Perez's 11th season in F1, with the Mexican keeping his place alongside Max Verstappen, who is contracted to the team until at least the end of 2023. (ANI)

