The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is baffled as to why the English umpires objected to Rishabh Pants stance of standing outside the crease during the ongoing third Test against England as he feels that rules doesnt prevent him from doing so.After the end of the first days play at Headingley, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper said he had to change his stance after being told by the umpire as batting outside the crease to negate swing formed footmarks in the pitchs danger area.But Gavaskar said footmarks dont determine a batsmans stance.

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:44 IST
Gavaskar wonders why Pant was told to change his stance by umpire
The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is baffled as to why the English umpires objected to Rishabh Pant's stance of standing outside the crease during the ongoing third Test against England as he feels that rules doesn't prevent him from doing so.

After the end of the first day's play at Headingley, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper said he had to change his stance after being told by the umpire as batting outside the crease to negate swing formed footmarks in the pitch's danger area.

But Gavaskar said footmarks don't determine a batsman's stance. ''I was wondering why was he told to change his stance, if that is true. I only read it. Batsman can stand anywhere, even on the middle of the pitch and whay when the batsman goes don the track against the spinners (footmarks can form even then),'' Gavaskar said while commentating on the third day of the match.

His fellow commentator and former India player Sanjay Manjrekar called it ''ridiculous''. Pant spoke about this after India were bowled out for 78 on the opening day of the match.

''Because I was standing outside the crease and my front-foot was coming into the danger area, so he (the umpire) told me that you can't stand there,'' Pant had said during the virtual post-day press conference on Wednesday.

''So, I have (had) to change my stance, but as a cricketer, I don't have to think too much about that, because it's everyone who is going to do that, umpires are going to say the same thing. I didn't do that the next ball and you move on.'' The decision by the two English umpires once again that whether it's time that ICC reverts back to its two neutral on-field umpires for Test matches which has been stopped due to travel restrictions in the post COVID-19 world.

