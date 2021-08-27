Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo in talks with Man United over return to the club - Sky Sports

The report said Ronaldo, who has told Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri he wants to leave the Turin club, was widely expected to move to City, but Sky said the Premier League champions decided against doing a deal for the Portugal forward. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is now reportedly talking to United over securing the 36-year-old a move back to England and the club where he is still a firm favourite among the fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in talks with Manchester United over a return to the club, according to Sky Sports, after reported negotiations with Manchester City broke down on Friday. The report said Ronaldo, who has told Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri he wants to leave the Turin club, was widely expected to move to City, but Sky said the Premier League champions decided against doing a deal for the Portugal forward.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is now reportedly talking to United over securing the 36-year-old a move back to England and the club where he is still a firm favourite among the fans. Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford from 2003-2009 where he won eight major trophies plus the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2008 before sealing a then world record 80 million pounds move to Real Madrid.

At United, he scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, the year he helped the Old Trafford club claim their last Champions League title.

