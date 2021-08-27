Soccer-Chelsea's Zouma close to joining West Ham, Moyes confirms

West Ham United are close to completing a deal for Chelsea centre back Kurt Zouma, manager David Moyes told reporters on Friday. The France international played 36 times in all competitions for Chelsea last season but has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, with manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly weighing up a move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

"We lost (Fabian) Balbuena, and three centre backs is not enough. We have had an offer accepted from Chelsea for Kurt Zouma but I could not tell you if the medical has been completed yet," said Moyes. Speaking ahead of West Ham's game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Moyes said that he was pleased with his side's promising start to the season and the challenge was to keep going.

West Ham have won both their league games so far -- against Newcastle United and Leicester City -- to sit top of the table. "At Newcastle, we did a lot of good things and I thought we played well against Leicester, an excellent team. I'm pleased that we scored the goals and to win the games, and if we do that with a bit of style then that's good," said Moyes.

Earlier on Friday, West Ham were drawn with Dinamo Zagreb, Rapid Vienna and Genk in the group stages of the Europa League, with Moyes confident that the London club can have a strong run in the competition. "The biggest draw was to see West Ham in one of the pots, back in Europe and hopefully we'll get the supporters to London Stadium for the games," he said.

"Top teams, but in a competition like the Europa League it's never going to be easy. It's completely on us to prove ourselves."

