Soccer-Man United agree deal to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus
Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:29 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United have agreed a deal to resign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, the Premier League club said on Friday, with the transfer subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical.
The Portuguese forward returns to the team where he won eight major trophies between 2003-2009. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British and Italian media reported United signed Ronaldo for 25 million euros.
