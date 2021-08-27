Soccer-Man United agree deal to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus

Manchester United have agreed a deal to resign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, the Premier League club said on Friday, with the transfer subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical.

The Portuguese forward returns to the team where he won eight major trophies between 2003-2009. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British and Italian media reported United signed Ronaldo for 25 million euros.

