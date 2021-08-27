Left Menu

Back to where he started: Ronaldo signs with Man Utd

Manchester United on Friday confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and medical.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:40 IST
Back to where he started: Ronaldo signs with Man Utd
United sign Ronaldo (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United on Friday confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and medical. "Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal," United said in an official statement.

In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Earlier, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said his club would be open to signing Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has no intention of continuing his association with Serie A club Juventus, manager Max Allegri confirmed on Friday. Ronaldo is being linked with a move to Manchester City as the Premier League club has begun talks with Juventus regarding acquiring the Portuguese star. "I don't want to speculate too much. Cristiano is a legend of this club, he is the greatest player of all time. I was fortunate enough to play with him, I coached him when I got my job. He almost retired me when I got injured in that Wolverhampton game, he kept switching sides. He's such a tremendous human being so let's see what happens with him; everyone who's played with him will have a soft spot for him," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021