The following are the top/expected stories at 2140 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of day 3 of the third Test between India and English.

*Press conference copies after the end of day's play at Leeds.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-IND-LD WRAP India at Paralympics: Bhavinaben scripts history with TT medal (Eds: Updating with fresh inputs) Tokyo, Aug 27 (PTI) Bhavinaben Patel on Friday scripted history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to secure a medal in the Tokyo Paralympics, setting the tone for an upbeat contingent aiming for its best-ever finish at the Games.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-PANT-STANCE Gavaskar wonders why Pant was told to change his stance by umpire Leeds, Aug 27 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is baffled as to why the English umpires objected to Rishabh Pant's stance of standing outside the crease during the ongoing third Test against England as he feels that rules doesn't prevent him from doing so.

SPO-FOOT-IND-SQUAD U17 FIFA WC team member Ali, FC Goa's Fernandes get maiden India call-ups New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) India's 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup member Rahim Ali and FC Goa defender Seriton Fernandes got their maiden call-ups as national football team head coach Igor Stimac on Friday.

SPO-WREST-WFI-TATA-SPONSORSHIP Tata Motors extend sponsorship of Indian wrestling till 2024 Olympics New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Tata Motors, who became national sponsors of the sport in 2018, on Friday announced extension of their partnership till the 2024 Olympics. SPO-WREST-IND-COMMENTS No time to grieve over Tokyo Olympics defeat: Vinesh Phogat New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said she does not have much time to grieve over her Tokyo Games debacle and is gearing up for future challenges while young Anshu Malik suggested that a sports psychologist should be attached with the team to help them overcome nerves at big stage like the Olympics. SPO-PARALYMPICS-ARCHERY-IND Rakesh finishes third, Chikara in top-10 in ranking round of archery competition Tokyo, Aug 27 (PTI) Indian compound archer Rakesh Kumar shot a career-best 699 points out of a possible 720 to grab the third place in the ranking round of the men's open section of the Paralympic Games here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-CPL Guyana stun defending champs Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL opener St. Kitts & Nevis, Aug 27 (PTI) Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) stunned defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) with a nine-run win in the opening match of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) here.

SPO-HOCK-REID Coach Graham Reid sets new targets for Indian men's hockey team after Tokyo success New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A historic Olympic bronze medal in its pocket, the Indian men's hockey team is eyeing several milestones in the coming years, the preparation for which will begin next month, chief coach Graham Reid said on Friday.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-POWERLIFTING-IND Powerelifter Sakina Khatun finishes fifth Tokyo, Aug 27 (PTI) Indian powerlifter Sakina Khatun finished a creditable fifth in the women's 50kg category at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-NZ-CAIRNS After stroke, Cairns suffers paralysis in legs during life-saving surgery: Lawyer Melbourne, Aug 27 (PTI) Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has suffered paralysis in his legs after after the stroke in his spine during a life-saving heart surgery in Australia, according to reports.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND India's singles challenge ends in US Open qualifiers New York, Aug 27 (PTI) India's singles challenge came to an end at the US Open qualifiers after Prajnesh Gunneswaran was handed a straight-set defeat by American Christopher Eubanks in the second round here.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND 3 Indians enter finals of the Asian junior boxing in Dubai New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Three Indian boxers stormed into the finals of the Asian Junior Championships in Dubai with dominating victories in their last-four stage bouts.

SPO-GOLF-IND-EUROPEAN MASTERS Wild round for Shubhankar as he scores 2-under 68 in Switzerland Crans Montana (Switzerland), Aug 27 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a wild ride in the opening round of the European Masters as he carded a 2-under 68 that placed him Tied-33rd here.

SPO-CHESS-IND Indian GM Sethuraman wins Barcelona Open, K Murali takes 3rd spot Barcelona, Aug 27 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster S P Sethuraman won the Barcelona Open chess tournament title here while compatriot Karthikeyan Murali finished third.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-MALAN Malan says he is committed to play IPL Leeds, Aug 27 (PTI) Swashbuckling England batsman Dawid Malan says he is committed to play for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League starting in the UAE on September 19 and will think later about the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

SPO-KABADDI-PKL-SEHRAWAT Have enhanced raiding skills: Sehrawat ahead of Pro-Kabaddi League Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) star player Pawan Sehrawat, who has been retained by Bengaluru Bulls for the upcoming eighth season, says he has enhanced his raiding skills with new and evolved techniques.

SPO-TENNIS-SANIA-CLEVELAND Sania-McHale cruise to semifinals at Cleveland Cleveland (US), Aug 27 (PTI) India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale cruised to the semifinals of Tennis in the Land tournament with a straight set win over Lucie Hradecka and Shuai Zhang here.

