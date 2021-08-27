Left Menu

'Jarvo 69' again enters field of play, this time in pads and helmet

The intruder in now-famous fan Jarvo 69 came alive yet again on the third day of the third Test between India and England here as he entered the playing arena, this time in batting gear.He had also walked his way into the Lords ground on Day 4 of the second Test between the two sides and was seen setting the field for the Indian team, leaving the spectators and viewers in splits.

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:05 IST
'Jarvo 69' again enters field of play, this time in pads and helmet
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The intruder in now-famous fan 'Jarvo 69' came alive yet again on the third day of the third Test between India and England here as he entered the playing arena, this time in batting gear.

He had also walked his way into the Lord's ground on Day 4 of the second Test between the two sides and was seen setting the field for the Indian team, leaving the spectators and viewers in splits. At Lord's, the fan, who claims to be a popular prankster, was spotted walking casually on the ground in an Indian jersey with his name on the back. He had to be escorted out after being spotted and after that he also revealed how Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj reacted after spotting him.

Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja could barely control their laughter, before the man was escorted off by the security guards.

On Friday too, he made an intrusion after opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the final session of play, even India tried to stage a comeback in the match. Tis time he was wearing a surgical mask under his helmet before security personnel came and escoreted him out of the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021