Financial incentives for medal-winning Paralympic and Olympic athletes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:24 IST
Minister Mthethwa praised the two athletes for their performances at the games and expressed great hope for athletes currently competing at the Paralympics. Image Credit: Twitter(@NathiMthethwaSA)
Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, has announced the financial incentives for medal-winning Tokyo Games 2020 Paralympic and Olympic athletes and their coaches.

Mthethwa announced the following incentives for the athletes:

Gold medal winners will be rewarded with R450 000 with their coach earning R120 000

Silver medal winners will be rewarded with R220 000 with their coach earning R70 000

Bronze medal winners will be rewarded with R100 000 with their coach winning R30 000

World Record-breaking feats will earn athletes R180 000

"We are guided by our core values of an athlete-centred and excellence-driven sports system. Our aim is to provide incentives and to applaud individual athletes and teams who continue to make our nation proud by displaying exceptional performance and attaining remarkable results.

"Rewarding of excellence, especially every four years with the primary focus on Olympics has been a permanent feature in our sporting calendar," Mthethwa said.

Olympic swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker, who broke a world record in the pool on her way to bagging silver and gold medals, will be rewarded with at least R850 000.

Surfer Bianca Buitendag walked away with a silver medal in what a debut appearance for the sport at the Olympics.

Buitendag's exploits at the games earned her at least R220 000.

Minister Mthethwa praised the two athletes for their performances at the games and expressed great hope for athletes currently competing at the Paralympics.

"Let me take this opportunity to shower with felicitations, both our athletes for doing exceptionally well at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Thanks to both athletes for bringing pride and honour to our country and for uplifting our spirit especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am equally confident that our Paralympians will do better and bring more medals which will be worthy of various celebrations and form part of our class of 2021 great achievers," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

