Sports News Roundup: League wants COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as players' vaccination rate hits 93%; Man United agree deal to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus and more

Soccer-Man United agree deal to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus

Manchester United have agreed a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, the Premier League club announced on Friday, with the transfer subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical. The Portugal forward is headed back to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009. Financial details were not disclosed but British and Italian media said United would buy Ronaldo for 25 million euros on a two-year deal.

Soccer-Guardiola says he has no plans to leave Man City in 2023

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola clarified comments about his future on Friday and said he had no plans to leave the Premier League champions when his contract runs out in 2023. The Spaniard was quoted this week telling a Brazilian financial conference that he wanted to take a break before a possible move into international football.

Motor racing-Hamilton says he and Mercedes in better shape for title run

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said both he and his Mercedes team would be in better shape for the second half of the season but the battle with Red Bull and Max Verstappen would be closer and tougher than ever. The Briton has an eight-point lead over his Dutch rival ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, a race that starts the second phase and will have plenty of vocal Verstappen fans in attendance.

Soccer-Ronaldo will decide his next club not me, says Man City's Guardiola

Cristiano Ronaldo will decide who he plays for next and anything can happen in the next few days, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday when asked about media reports the Portugal international was set to move to The Etihad. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said earlier that the 36-year-old forward, in the final year of his contract, had no intention of staying at the Turin club.

Soccer-How virtual reality could help reduce brain injuries

Heading is an integral part of soccer, but its links to lasting brain injuries are proving hard to ignore. However, one software company feels it has a solution to the damaging impact it can have - virtual reality.

Tennis-Barty missing Australia but keen to retain top rank, coach says

Ash Barty's brilliant year on the tennis tour has not shielded her from bouts of homesickness but the Australian is determined to keep working and stay world number one through the U.S. Open and beyond, coach Craig Tyzzer said. The 25-year-old stayed home in Queensland in 2020 as COVID-19 spread around the world but she returned to the tour this year to claim Wimbledon and four other titles.

Olympics-Polish Paralympic cyclist Polak suspended after positive EPO test

Polish track cyclist Marcin Polak, who won a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned blood booster EPO (erythropoietin), the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Friday. "The rider has been provisionally suspended pending the final adjudication of the matter. He is thus not allowed to participate in the Men's B 1000m time trial of the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 scheduled for 28 August 2021," the UCI said in a statement.

NFL-League wants COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as players' vaccination rate hits 93%

The National Football League said on Thursday it has made clear it wanted to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for players, as it reported a nearly 93% inoculation rate, despite assertions from the players' union the league had not proposed such a step.

NFLPA President JC Tretter, who plays for the Cleveland Browns, told ESPN this week that the NFL did not enforce or even discuss making vaccines a requirement to play this season, despite mandating inoculations for staff and coaches.

Tennis-Prague to host inaugural Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November

This year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be played on indoor hard courts in Prague in early November, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) governing body said on Friday. The women's team competition featuring 12 nations, formerly known as the Fed Cup, was originally scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary in April last year but was twice postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basketball-Melbourne United's Dellavedova keeping NBA door open

Melbourne United guard Matthew Dellavedova insists his NBA career is not over yet, saying he plans to use the upcoming National Basketball League (NBL) campaign to regain fitness and potentially return to the United States. The 30-year-old returned home to Australia after signing a three-year deal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/former-cavs-bucks-guard-dellavedova-joins-melbourne-united-2021-07-09 with the NBL champions last month. He previously spent eight seasons in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

