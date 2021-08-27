Left Menu

Soccer-Watford sign midfielder Sissoko from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Watford for the transfer of midfielder Moussa Sissoko on a two-year contract, the Premier League clubs said on Friday. Tottenham have won their first two Premier League games of the season while Watford have one win and one defeat so far. ($1 = 0.7260 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:54 IST
Soccer-Watford sign midfielder Sissoko from Tottenham
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Watford for the transfer of midfielder Moussa Sissoko on a two-year contract, the Premier League clubs said on Friday. The France international will be available for Sunday's match against the Spurs, Watford said in a statement https://bit.ly/3gDKhVq.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed, but British media reported that the fee was in the region of 5 million pounds ($6.89 million). Sissoko, 32, joined Tottenham from Newcastle United in 2016 and has made 202 appearances for Spurs across all competitions.

He played 44 times in the 2018-19 season, helping Tottenham reach the UEFA Champions League final where they lost to Liverpool. Tottenham have won their first two Premier League games of the season while Watford have one win and one defeat so far.

($1 = 0.7260 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India
4
Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021