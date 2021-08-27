Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC retain Alex Monteiro de Lima

I want to give my best in the upcoming season and repay the faith put on me by the gaffer, the club and the fans and help us win the ISL trophy. He started in and played many matches for Jamshedpur in ISL 2020-21, underlining the importance of his presence in Owen Coyles system.Jamshedpur FC head coach Coyle was happy to have retained the player.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:30 IST
Jamshedpur FC retain Alex Monteiro de Lima
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC have retained the services of Brazilian mid-field maestro Alex Monteiro de Lima ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Super League, the club said on Friday.

He has signed an extension of one year, keeping him at the club till May 2022.

The experienced mid-fielder was delighted to be back with Jamshedpur and said, ''I enjoyed the previous season a lot. The fans, even though I haven't met them, are so passionate. I would read everything they would say, and they love the team so much. ''I want to give my best in the upcoming season and repay the faith put on me by the gaffer, the club and the fans and help us win the ISL trophy.'' He started in and played many matches for Jamshedpur in ISL 2020-21, underlining the importance of his presence in Owen Coyle's system.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Coyle was happy to have retained the player. The gaffer said, ''Alex is a phenomenal player and will have a big part to play in the coming season. ''He is someone who can help us over the line in tight encounters and help us control and dominate the midfield in our games along with a spark of creativity to assist our forward line. ''Alex showed fantastic character and team spirit last season as he picked up an injury and rather than let the team down took pain killing injections to help the team. Now that he is injury free, there is more to come from him.'' He has the experience of playing in Asia with stints in the highly competitive K League 2 (South Korea) with Suwon FC and FC Anyang and most recently with Ho Chi Minh City FC in V.League 1 (Vietnam). He has scored 43 goals and made 23 assists in 337 appearances in his career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India
4
Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021