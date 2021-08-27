Jamshedpur FC retain Alex Monteiro de Lima

Jamshedpur FC have retained the services of Brazilian mid-field maestro Alex Monteiro de Lima ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Super League, the club said on Friday.

He has signed an extension of one year, keeping him at the club till May 2022.

The experienced mid-fielder was delighted to be back with Jamshedpur and said, ''I enjoyed the previous season a lot. The fans, even though I haven't met them, are so passionate. I would read everything they would say, and they love the team so much. ''I want to give my best in the upcoming season and repay the faith put on me by the gaffer, the club and the fans and help us win the ISL trophy.'' He started in and played many matches for Jamshedpur in ISL 2020-21, underlining the importance of his presence in Owen Coyle's system.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Coyle was happy to have retained the player. The gaffer said, ''Alex is a phenomenal player and will have a big part to play in the coming season. ''He is someone who can help us over the line in tight encounters and help us control and dominate the midfield in our games along with a spark of creativity to assist our forward line. ''Alex showed fantastic character and team spirit last season as he picked up an injury and rather than let the team down took pain killing injections to help the team. Now that he is injury free, there is more to come from him.'' He has the experience of playing in Asia with stints in the highly competitive K League 2 (South Korea) with Suwon FC and FC Anyang and most recently with Ho Chi Minh City FC in V.League 1 (Vietnam). He has scored 43 goals and made 23 assists in 337 appearances in his career.

