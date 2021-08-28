Left Menu

Soccer-Mancini keeps faith with Euro winners for World Cup qualifiers

Mancini has called up 34 players for qualifiers against Bulgaria, Switzerland and Lithuania, with 25 of the 26 who were present in Italy's European Championship success last month involved in the latest group. Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca gets his first senior call-up, while Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo returns following a long injury layoff. They have so far won all three of their qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Italy will play Bulgaria on Sept.

Coach Roberto Mancini has recalled all but the injured Leonardo Spinazzola from Italy's triumphant Euro 2020 squad for their World Cup qualifiers. Mancini has called up 34 players for qualifiers against Bulgaria, Switzerland and Lithuania, with 25 of the 26 who were present in Italy's European Championship success last month involved in the latest group.

Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca gets his first senior call-up, while Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo returns following a long injury layoff. The Azzurri are unbeaten in 34 competitive games, just one match away from equalling the all-time record held by Spain and Brazil. They have so far won all three of their qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Italy will play Bulgaria on Sept. 2 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence. They then visit Switzerland in Basel on Sept. 5, before hosting Lithuania on Sept. 8 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio-Emilia.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

