Soccer-Correa makes instant impact to earn Inter win at Verona

Substitute Joaquin Correa had a debut to remember as his late double earned Inter Milan a 3-1 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Friday.

Correa, who only completed his loan move to the Serie A champions from Lazio on Thursday, came off the bench to fire Inter 2-1 ahead seven minutes from time before adding a fine third in stoppage time to seal the win for his new side. The visitors looked out of sorts in the first half and fell behind after Ivan Ilic capitalised on a poor pass from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic before finishing well in the 15th minute.

Inter wasted no time in getting back into the contest after the break, with Lautaro Martinez heading his first goal of the season less than two minutes into the second half to level things up. Simone Inzaghi's side looked like they would have to settle for a point until Correa entered the fray, earning his side their second victory from two matches at the start of the new season with two brilliantly-taken goals.

"I am experiencing very strong emotions," Correa told Sky Sport Italia. "I am happy for the goals and I thank all my team mates as if I had been here for a long time. "I dedicate the goals to the coach and to the club. From an early age I dreamed of playing for Inter."

Inter got off to a flying start to the season last weekend in their 4-0 thrashing of Genoa, but they were surprisingly second best early on in Verona, with the hosts taking a deserved lead into the break, with the finish from Ilic sublime, after Handanovic's error. Martinez, on his first start of the new campaign after returning from suspension, arrived right on cue to head Inter level with his 50th goal for the club in all competitions.

Federico Dimarco and Edin Dzeko were both denied by smart saves from Verona keeper Lorenzo Montipo as Inter looked set to be frustrated, before Correa's first goal sparked wild scenes on the Inter bench. Correa saved his best for last, arrowing a piercing strike into the bottom corner to keep Inter top of the table.

