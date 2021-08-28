Left Menu

Soccer-Guedes joins Corinthians as foreigners continue China exodus

The forward, who had not been able to return to China for the current season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, joins a growing list of players from Brazil who have quit Chinese football in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. Guedes has moved to a Corinthians side that also features former Brazil international midfielder Renato Augusto, who left Beijing Guoan earlier this year.

Roger Guedes has become the latest Brazilian player to leave the Chinese Super League after the forward joined Sao Paulo side Corinthians on Friday.

Guedes' signing was announced on social media after the cancellation of the 24-year-old's contract with Chinese FA Cup holders Shandong Taishan earlier in the week. The forward, who had not been able to return to China for the current season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, joins a growing list of players from Brazil who have quit Chinese football in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Guedes has moved to a Corinthians side that also features former Brazil international midfielder Renato Augusto, who left Beijing Guoan earlier this year. Ex-Brazil and Barcelona midfielder Paulinho quit two-time Asian Champions Guangzhou FC last month to sign for Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia while his former Guangzhou club mate Anderson Talisca signed for Riyadh-based Al Nassr.

Other high profile imports, including Austria international Marko Arnautovic, who moved from Shanghai Port to Italian side Bologna, have also left the league. The Chinese Super League has been severely affected by the pandemic, with a temporary format in place for the second year in a row and the start of the season delayed until late April.

Clubs played out the first portion of the campaign in a pair of biosecure bubbles in Suzhou and Guangzhou in an effort to limit domestic travel due to the pandemic. The league is at the start of a three-and-a-half month break to accommodate the China national team's attempts to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals and will not resume until Dec. 1.

The Li Tie-coached China squad have been forced to switch their World Cup qualifier against Japan on Sept. 7, which was originally scheduled to be played at home, to Doha due to Chinese entry restrictions.

