Left Menu

Mancini keeps faith in Italy's Euro 2020-winning squad

Italy coach Roberto Mancini recalled all the fit players from his European Championship-winning squad while Nicol Zaniolo returned from a lengthy injury layoff.Mancini named 34 players in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria, Switzerland and Lithuania, with the injured Leonardo Spinazzola the only absentee from the 26-player squad that beat England in the Euro 2020 final in July.Roma midfielder Zaniolo is back after recovering from the injury he suffered against the Netherlands in the Nations League last September, while Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca earned his first call-up to the senior squad.Italy plays Bulgaria in Florence on Sept.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 28-08-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 09:19 IST
Mancini keeps faith in Italy's Euro 2020-winning squad
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy coach Roberto Mancini recalled all the fit players from his European Championship-winning squad while Nicolò Zaniolo returned from a lengthy injury layoff.

Mancini named 34 players in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria, Switzerland and Lithuania, with the injured Leonardo Spinazzola the only absentee from the 26-player squad that beat England in the Euro 2020 final in July.

Roma midfielder Zaniolo is back after recovering from the injury he suffered against the Netherlands in the Nations League last September, while Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca earned his first call-up to the senior squad.

Italy plays Bulgaria in Florence on Sept. 2, faces Switzerland in Basel three days later, before hosting Lithuania in Reggio Emilia on Sept. 8.

Italy is bidding to tie the record for 35 consecutive games unbeaten.

___ Squad: Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Pierluigi Gollini (Tottenham), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan), Manuel Lazzari (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta) Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain), Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Moise Kean (Everton), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021