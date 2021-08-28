Left Menu

Dembele gets 3rd goal in 2 games to give Lyon's Bosz 1st win

PTI | Paris | Updated: 28-08-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 10:10 IST
Striker Moussa Dembele scored his third goal in two games as Lyon beat Nantes 1-0 to give new coach Peter Bosz his first win.

Dembele finished from close range for the visitors in the 34th minute following great skill from Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who expertly controlled a pass on his chest before seeing his shot saved.

Lyon held on for the first victory in four games despite having central defender Damien Da Silva sent off in the 78th. He received a second yellow card for elbowing midfielder Ludovic Blas.

The win moved Lyon provisionally up to sixth place ahead of this weekend's matches and took some pressure off Bosz.

He replaced Rudi Garcia after Lyon finished fourth last season and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Lyon's new signing Xherdan Shaqiri was not a match fit after recently joining Liverpool. The winger is expected to play after the international break.

