Left Menu

Joaquín Correa scores 2 on dream debut for Inter Milan

PTI | Verona | Updated: 28-08-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 10:12 IST
Joaquín Correa scores 2 on dream debut for Inter Milan
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Italy

Joaquín Correa enjoyed a dream debut for Inter Milan, coming on late as a substitute and scoring twice for the defending champion to beat Hellas Verona 3-1 in the Italian league.

It was 1-1 in Verona when visiting coach Simone Inzaghi brought on Correa for fellow Argentine Lautaro Martínez with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Correa, who joined from Lazio on Thursday, scored in the 83rd when he headed in a cross from Matteo Darmian and then sealed the win in injury time with a fine crisp shot inside the right post with his left boot.

Inter was forced to chase the game, despite a good start, due to a mistake from goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in the 15th. Handanovic's pass for Marcelo Brozovic allowed Verona's Ivan Ilic to intercept and then lift the ball over the goalkeeper for the opening goal.

Inter had a goal ruled out before the break due to a foul by Martínez on the Verona keeper, but the Argentine atoned with the equalizer in the 47th by heading in from close range.

Inter continues to enjoy a winning start. The Nerazzurri started their Serie A title defense with a 4-0 victory against Genoa last weekend.

Earlier Friday, Argentina defender Nahuel Molina led Udinese to a 3-0 win over newly-promoted Venezia.

Molina crossed for compatriot Ignacio Pussetto to open the scoring in the 29th and he sealed the result with a fine finish in off the underside of the crossbar in injury time. Gerard Deulofeu had scored the home side's second goal in the 70th.

Venezia has now lost both games on its return to Serie A.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021