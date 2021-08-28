Left Menu

CPL 2021: Udana fifer, Pollard's fifty guide TKR to win over Barbados Royals

Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) got their 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign up and running with a six-wicket victory over the Barbados Royals on Friday (local time).

ANI | Basseterre | Updated: 28-08-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 12:19 IST
CPL 2021: Udana fifer, Pollard's fifty guide TKR to win over Barbados Royals
Isuru Udana (Image: TKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saint Kitts

Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) got their 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign up and running with a six-wicket victory over the Barbados Royals on Friday (local time). Barbados Royals won the toss and opted to bat first but the decision didn't go their way as an excellent Trinbago bowling display, led by Isuru Udana's 5/21, restricted them to 122 all out.

In reply Trinbago initially made hard work of the chase before the experienced duo of Kieron Pollard and Denesh Ramdin saw them home with ease. The Royals had got off to a steady start reaching 37 runs at the end of the PowerPlay for the sole loss of Johnson Charles.

However, they could not build on the foundation as Udana's double strike removed Jason Holder and Glenn Phillips in quick succession. A counter-attacking 30 runs from Azam Khan briefly threatened to help Barbados set an imposing target but Udana's re-entry into the attack led to the dismissal of both Khan and Thisara Perera to complete the first five-wicket haul of the 2021 CPL.

The remaining Royals wickets fell like pack of cards to leave them on 122 all out. Trinbago stuttered in their chase of the target losing three wickets in the powerplay as Mohammed Amir started his spell with laser-like accuracy and Oshane Thomas followed that up by getting Tim Seifert to top-edge a rising delivery to deep square leg.

At 38/4 the Knight Riders were in a perilous situation, but captain Pollard took on the responsibility to take the drama out of the chase with a brilliantly constructed 58 runs from 30 balls. Along with the experienced Denesh Ramdin the pair put on an 87-run partnership from 57 balls to see Trinbago home comfortably.

Brief Scores: Barbados Royals 122/10 (Azam Khan 30, Isuru Udana 5-21) vs TKR 125/4 (Pollard 58*, Ramdin 29*; Mohammad Amir 3-21) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021