Give your best, play without any pressure: PM Modi to Bhavina Patel ahead of Paralympics final

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the entire nation is praying for Bhavina Patel's success in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 12:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the entire nation is praying for Bhavina Patel's success in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Bhavina continued her dream run in the Paralympics Games as she stormed into the finals after defeating Zhang Miao of China 3-2 in her Class 4 match.

PM Modi congratulated Bhavina and said her accomplishments "inspire the entire nation". "Congratulations Bhavina Patel! You played excellently. The entire nation is praying for your success and will be cheering for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your accomplishments inspire the entire nation. #Paralympics," PM Modi tweeted.

Bhavina created history by becoming the first Indian to enter the finals of the Paralympic Games table tennis competition. After winning the clash, Bhavina said she never thought of reaching the finals of the Tokyo Paralympics and was only focused on giving her 100 per cent in every match.

"If I keep on performing like this, I will definitely win the gold medal. I never thought of reaching the finals and only concentrated on giving my 100 per cent and I did that only," said Bhavina in a Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) video. "And when you give your 100 per cent you can win a medal. I am mentally ready for the finals and I just want to give my 100 per cent," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

