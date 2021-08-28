Left Menu

Soccer-Arnold hopeful Socceroos can end two year Australian absence

Coach Graham Arnold remains confident his Socceroos side will soon be playing World Cup qualifiers in front of their home fans as he prepares to lead Australia into the next phase of Asia's preliminaries for Qatar 2022. The Australians hold their opening match of the third round of the continent's qualifiers in neutral Doha against China on Thursday, after Australian authorities declined to relax strict entry restrictions to allow the game to be played in Sydney.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 12:42 IST
Soccer-Arnold hopeful Socceroos can end two year Australian absence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Coach Graham Arnold remains confident his Socceroos side will soon be playing World Cup qualifiers in front of their home fans as he prepares to lead Australia into the next phase of Asia's preliminaries for Qatar 2022.

The Australians hold their opening match of the third round of the continent's qualifiers in neutral Doha against China on Thursday, after Australian authorities declined to relax strict entry restrictions to allow the game to be played in Sydney. With the Socceroos then due to travel to Hanoi to face Vietnam five days later, the move means it will have been almost two years since the Australians last played a competitive game on home soil.

Football Australia "has been working extremely hard with the government to make that happen," Arnold told reporters of attempts to permit future games to be played in Australia. "After this camp we'll have played nine out of 10 of our World Cup qualifiers away from home, and the one home game we have played at home was in October (in 2019) against Nepal down in Canberra.

"It's been a long time for myself and the boys to not play at home. They miss playing in front of the Australian fans. The Socceroos haven't been on the pitch in Australia for that long. "It would be a great thing if the Australian government can help with that."

Australia has some of the world's tightest COVID-19 restrictions in place, with all arrivals required to complete a 14-day hotel quarantine stay. The challenges presented by those regulations mean Sydney FC's Rhyan Grant is the only Australia-based player in Arnold's 27-man squad, after captain Mathew Leckie withdrew indefinitely from Socceroos squads this week.

"I totally understand," Arnold said of the Melbourne City forward's decision to stand down. "People need to understand that people have other things in life that are very important. "Family is so important in that decision. There's no grudges. He's a top guy, a top player and he'll be part of our campaign still."

Australia have been drawn in Group B of Asia's qualifying competition alongside Japan, Saudi Arabia, China, Oman and Vietnam. The top two finishers in the standings in each of the continent's two qualifying groups will advance automatically to the World Cup finals while the third-placed teams will enter a series of playoffs.

Australia Squad Goalkeepers: Paul Izzo, Mathew Ryan, Lawrence Thomas, Danny Vukovic

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Rhyan Grant, Trent Sainsbury, Harry Souttar, Brad Smith, Ryan McGowan, Bailey Wright, Callum Elder, Ryan Strain Midfielders: Jackson Irvine, Kenneth Dougall, Denis Genreau, Ajdin Hrustic, James Jeggo, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Riley McGree, Daniel Arzani

Forwards: Martin Boyle, Mitchell Duke, Awer Mabil, Adam Taggart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021