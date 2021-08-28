Sports News Roundup: Tennis - Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form; Soccer-Man City's Mendy remanded in custody after court appearance and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis - Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Bianca Andreescu scripted a U.S. Open fairytale in 2019 when she won the Grand Slam event as a teenager playing in the main draw for the first time. If the Canadian, now 21, were to repeat that script this year, it would be an even bigger shock. Injuries and a pandemic have combined to put the brakes on what some had predicted would be a meteoric rise to tennis super stardom.

Soccer-Man City's Mendy remanded in custody after court appearance

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing at Chester Magistrates' Court a day after being charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, British media reported. Mendy, who was charged by the Cheshire Constabulary on Thursday with Premier League champions City also suspending the Frenchman pending an investigation, is accused of offences against three women, the court heard, according to a report in the Guardian.

Tennis-U.S. Open says fans must have proof of COVID vaccine for entry

Tennis fans 12 years or older will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend the U.S. Open, tournament officials announced Friday, just three days before the main draw was set to begin. The New York City mayor's office on Friday mandated proof of vaccine to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the major puts on its primetime matches, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said.

Soccer-Solskjaer defends Jones from Ferdinand criticism

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended Phil Jones after former teammate Rio Ferdinand criticised the 29-year-old earlier this week. Jones, who has spent an injury-hit decade at the club, played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley earlier this month -- his first game since featuring in last year's FA Cup third round tie against Tranmere Rovers in January.

Soccer - Ronaldo's return to United sparks hopes of reviving glory days

Having left Manchester United in great shape 12 years ago, not long after firing them to a third straight league title, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to a club that is looking to recapture the glory days. They say never go back, but United fans had been longing for Ronaldo to rejoin their side for many years, more in forlorn hope than anything else.

Soccer - Ronaldo set to complete Man United return after day of high transfer drama

Manchester United capped a day of high-transfer drama by agreeing a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club, after rivals Manchester City had a reported change of heart. The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical, but the 36-year-old appears set to leave Juventus to re-join the club where he won eight major trophies between 2003-2009.

Tennis - No 'gremlins' lurking as Barty mounts latest U.S. Open bid

World number one Ash Barty said she does not expect any "tricks" or "gremlins" on the U.S. Open's famed blue courts, after picking up five titles this year in a marathon, globe-trotting effort. The 25-year-old Australian said on Friday that she did not even watch the U.S. Open in 2020, preferring instead to enjoy her time at home after skipping the major due to COVID-19 concerns during an 11-month absence from competition.

Tennis - Osaka bats aside recent disappointment ahead of U.S. Open title defence

Naomi Osaka did not appear to be too worried over her recent run of poor results in the run up to the U.S. Open and remained confident about chances of successfully defending her title at Flushing Meadows. The world number three picked up the Australian Open title in February but after withdrawing from the French Open and skipping the grasscourt season to protect her mental health, she has struggled to regain her top form over the past month.

Tennis - Djokovic faces now-or-never moment at U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic hesitated to call the U.S. Open a now-or-never moment, but the history-hunting Serb noted on Friday that an opportunity for a calendar year Grand Slam could be one of them. The fact that only two male tennis players - Rod Laver and Don Budge - have ever achieved the feat underscores just how rare such moments are.

NFL-League wants COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as players' vaccination rate hits 93%

The National Football League said on Thursday it has made clear it wanted to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for players, as it reported a nearly 93% inoculation rate, despite assertions from the players' union the league had not proposed such a step.

NFLPA President JC Tretter, who plays for the Cleveland Browns, told ESPN this week that the NFL did not enforce or even discuss making vaccines a requirement to play this season, despite mandating inoculations for staff and coaches.

