Sania Mirza, Christina Mchale storm into final of Cleveland Championships

India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the finals of the Cleveland Championships in the women's doubles event.

ANI | Cleveland | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:43 IST
Sania Mirza (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the finals of the Cleveland Championships in the women's doubles event. The Indo-American pair defeated Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison in straight sets by 7-6 (5) 6-2 in the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament on Friday night (local time).

Mirza and her partner from the USA never gave the duo of Norwegian-American any chance to settle in the match as they captured the first set very easily. The second set was no different as they provided no respite to their opponents and stormed into the final. The unseeded pair of Sania and Christina will now lock horns against top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan in the summit clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

