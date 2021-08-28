Left Menu

Vani T-18, Aditi is T-26 after opening round in Sweden

PTI | Fiskebackskil | Updated: 28-08-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:04 IST
Vani T-18, Aditi is T-26 after opening round in Sweden
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Indian women golfers Vani Kapoor and Aditi Ashok carded two-over 71 and three-over 72 respectively to lie tied 18th and tied 26th after the opening round of the Didriksons Skafto Open here.

Swedish amateur Beatrice Wallin leads the field alongside Magdalena Simmermacher after both players shot an opening round of 67 in Bohuslän.

The 22-year-old made the most of her familiar surroundings in Skafto, as she kept her composure amid gusty conditions to share the lead after 18 holes played. Hedwall sits alongside compatriots Linda Wessberg, Annelie Sjoholm, and amateur Ingrid Lindblad on one shot under-par, as well as England's Gemma Clews and French starlet Pauline Roussin Bouchard with the top eight players separated by a single shot heading into the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021