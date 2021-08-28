Sharma T-22, Chawrasia misses cut at European Masters

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a second successive two-under 68 to make the cut at the Omega European Masters but SSP Chawrasia missed the weekend action. Sharma, who is coming off two good starts, had four birdies against two bogeys around the turn to get to 4-under and was T-22 at the halfway stage.

Chawrasia however missed the cut with identical scores of 71-71.

Sharma, who was T-9 at the Cazoo Classic, bogeyed the 11th but holed birdies on the 14th and 18th to turn in 1-under. On his second nine, he birdied first and second and dropped a late bogey on the eighth.

Dean Burmester holds a one-shot lead going into the weekend after adding a bogey-free round of 65 to his opening 64.

The two-time European Tour winner got to 11 under par at Golf Club Crans-sur-Sierre, edging ahead of England's Andy Sullivan and Thomas Detry of Belgium, as he goes in search of his second win of the season following his Tenerife Open triumph.

The South African notched up six victories on the Sunshine Tour before securing his first European Tour trophy at the co-sanctioned Tshwane Open in 2017, and he has more silverware in his sights after recording four Top-10s this season in addition to his win in the Canary Islands in May.

Italian Renato Paratore is in fourth at nine-under par after his round of 66, while English pair Matthew Jordan and Ross McGowan are joined at eight-under par by Spain's Jorge Campillo and Justin Harding of South Africa.

