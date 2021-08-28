Left Menu

India lose third Test by an innings and 76 runs against England

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 28-08-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:23 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India suffered an innings and 76 run loss against England after being bowled out for 278 in their second innings in the third cricket Test here on Saturday.

England thus levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Resuming at an overnight score of 215 for 2, India's second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson claiming five wickets.

India were bundled out for a paltry 78 in their first innings on the opening day.

England then posted 432 in their first innings to take a mammoth lead of 354 runs.

India had beaten England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's.

Brief Scores: India 78 all out and 278 allout in 99.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 91, Ollie Robinson 5/65).

England 1st innings: 432 all out in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Mohammed Shami 4/95).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

