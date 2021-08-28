Left Menu

Motorcycling-British Grand Prix moved to earlier date in 2022

The race, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has returned to the MotoGP calendar this weekend. "We're happy to return to the venue earlier in the summer in 2022 to give us the best chance to enjoy its incredible layout and speed in the best possible weather," Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said.

Next season's British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be held on Aug. 5-7 instead of its traditional dates on the last weekend of August, MotoGP rights holders Dorna said on Saturday. The race, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has returned to the MotoGP calendar this weekend.

"We're happy to return to the venue earlier in the summer in 2022 to give us the best chance to enjoy its incredible layout and speed in the best possible weather," Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said https://www.crash.net/motogp/news/985926/1/british-motogp-silverstone-moves-earlier-2022-date. "We've seen some incredible races here and I look forward to seeing many more."

